Rahul Gandhi asked Pawan Khera to target Himanta before Assam polls, claims Kiren Rijiju amid swimming tiff

The verbal spat between Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leaders on X further escalated as he alleged that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had asked party colleague Pawan Khera to put ‘false allegations’ against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife before the state's assembly elections.

Kiren Rijiju (L) and Pawan Khera (R) are engaged in a bitter war of words on X after Rijiju mentioned Rahul Gandhi in a video of him swimming in Arunachal Pradesh

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In a post on X, Rijiju claimed that he was told by two members of the Congress party that Gandhi had asked Khera to put false allegations against Sarma and his wife. However, the whole issue blew up with a defamation case being filed against Khera. Following this, he was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a ‘prize’, which Rijiju said that Khera ‘doesn't deserve'

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{{^usCountry}} “2 senior Congressmen told me that Rahul Gandhi ji had asked Pawan Kheda to put false allegation against @himantabiswa Ji & Madam Riniki Ji at the last hour of Assam election. When the falsehood backfired, Kheda was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a prize which he doesn't deserve!” Rijiju, Union minister for Parliamentary affairs, wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “2 senior Congressmen told me that Rahul Gandhi ji had asked Pawan Kheda to put false allegation against @himantabiswa Ji & Madam Riniki Ji at the last hour of Assam election. When the falsehood backfired, Kheda was given a Rajya Sabha seat as a prize which he doesn't deserve!” Rijiju, Union minister for Parliamentary affairs, wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Row over Khera's remarks against Sarma, his wife

The Khera-Sarma row erupted in April this year after the Congress leader alleged that Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, held foreign passports. A defamation FIR was filed against Khera after he alleged that Bhuyan holds three passports - from India, the UAE and Egypt. He had also alleged that Bhuyan owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai and a company in the US state of Wyoming.

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Following the allegations, an FIR was filed against Khera, which also triggered a raid at his Delhi home. The Ministry of External Affairs also stepped in with Union State Minister Pabitra Margherita, saying that the claims made by Khera against Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, were “fake and fabricated.”

Continued spat between Khera, Rijiju

Hitting back at the Congress leader on X, Rijiju told Khera not to be "abusive needlessly" and questioned his conduct, even threatening to report his "indiscipline" to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Dear Pawan Khera, I'll report to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma ji about your indiscipline conduct if you talk about half-naked swimming. Do you swim with a full suit & coat?" Rijiju posted.

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The Minister further stated, "You are a 1st-term MP, nominated by your party in Rajya Sabha & I've fought 8 elections so far. That doesn't give you the right to make indecent comment. I swim with my villagers to inspire my people & followers. Rahul ji doesn't exist in my mind when I'm with my people."

Rijiju also took a dig at the Congress party's tendency to compare activities with Rahul Gandhi, stating, "But Congressis started commenting that I can't swim like Rahul Ji. So, I responded, since I don't take training for activities. I'm a natural khiladi in our mighty rivers. Don't be abusive needlessly all the time."