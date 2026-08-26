PM Modi speaks to Nepal's Balen Shah over deadly floods, assures ‘all possible humanitarian assistance’

“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time,” Modi said in a post on X, adding that India is coordinating ‘closely on rescue and relief efforts.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah after a deadly flash flood swept through parts of Nepal, assuring him of ‘all possible humanitarian assistance’

At least eight people died, while more casualties are feared as flash floods swept Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday. Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said. Track live updates on Nepal flash floods

At least 105 Indians missing after flash floods Over 380 tourists, mostly foreigners, were out of contact on Wednesday in Nepal after a massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet, AFP reported.

"A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas," said Nepal Tourism Board said.

Also read: Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the missing persons after the flash floods left a trail of destruction, sweeping through villages and damaging critical infrastructure.