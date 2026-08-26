Flash flood hits Nepal’s villages, washes away roads and bridges; 8 killed | Video

Nepal deployed helicopters for rescue operations on Wednesday after a powerful flash flood swept through villages in the Himalayan nation, killing eight people and damaging roads, bridges and power projects near the Tibet border, authorities said. The cause of the flooding was not immediately known. (X@NepalPoliceHQ)

The disaster also affected areas across the border in Tibet, where a mudslide struck a land crossing between China and Nepal. China’s official Xinhua news agency reported “major casualties” and said some people were missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong.

Helicopters unable to land in flood-hit areas In Nepal, rescue efforts were complicated by high water levels in Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous Rasuwa district, which has a population of about 50,000. Officials said helicopters could not land in the affected areas until the floodwaters receded, Reuters reported.

District administrator Narendra Pariyar warned that the extent of the casualties and property damage was not yet known.

"There could be heavy casualties or loss of property," district administrator Narendra Pariyar told Reuters. "But I cannot say for sure now."

Pariyar asked people living along the Bhote Koshi river to move to higher ground after reports that villages and infrastructure project sites in the area had been washed away.

"It all came suddenly," the Onlinekhabar portal quoted a witness from the area as saying. "We heard a loud sound, like a volcano erupting. People started to scream and ran away."