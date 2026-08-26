‘Get this started or…': CJP warns Delhi CM Rekha Gupta over condition of govt schools

‘Get this started or…’: CJP’s warning to Delhi CM In posts on X, the CJP's official account and Saurav Das criticised the BJP-led Delhi government over the state of schools in Sanjay Colony. They alleged that the premises were filled with garbage and that children were being forced to study in poor conditions. “The people of Sanjay Colony have decided 15 September as the deadline for the promised work to begin. We won’t act as silent spectators anymore. Get this started before the deadline, else, we will be back,” the CJP wrote on X.

Saurav Das targets Delhi CM, says school ‘lying in shambles’ Das, in his post on X, said Gupta had visited Sanjay Colony in Chhatarpur in February. Six months later, he said, “A great river of garbage welcomes school children”. “The school that you promised you will fix, will construct a new one, is lying in shambles. The local villagers only demand a proper school for their Nursery to 12th std children,” he wrote. Das said he conducted an audit of the school as part of the CJP campaign. He alleged major safety concerns and that students lacked basic facilities.