Kisan Trust organised the Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, bringing together hundreds of women from diverse backgrounds; from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar to celebrate courage, resilience and achievements while encouraging dialogue on women’s empowerment and the rehabilitation of acid attack survivors. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, who attended the programme as the chief guest, praised the initiative, saying that “initiatives such as these play an important role in encouraging women from diverse backgrounds, particularly acid attack survivors, by offering them both recognition and support.” She also highlighted several initiatives of the Government of India aimed at strengthening women’s welfare, safety and economic participation. Kisan Trust organises Aparajita Samman Samaroh 2026 on International Women’s Day

Charu Chaudhary, Trustee of Kisan Trust and organiser of the programme, said the initiative aimed to recognise the courage and determination of women who continue to overcome challenges. “The Aparajita Samman Samaroh is not merely an event, but an effort to honour the courage, struggles and achievements of countless women who, despite facing challenges every day, continue to carve new paths for their dreams and for society,” she said. Emphasising the Trust’s commitment to empowerment, she added, “When women are given respect, opportunities and resources, it strengthens not only their future but also the future of society and the nation as a whole.”

Founded by Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh, former Prime Minister of India and a strong advocate for farmers’ rights, Kisan Trust has long worked towards empowering rural and underserved communities, particularly farmers and women. As part of its social commitment, the Trust has also extended support to acid attack survivors by providing financial assistance and encouragement to help them rebuild their lives. Reiterating this vision, Chaudhary said the organisation would “continue to work towards the economic and social empowerment of women.”

A key highlight of the programme was a panel discussion titled “Empowerment through Employment,” featuring Anna Roy, Principal Economic Adviser at NITI Aayog; Kanta Singh, Country Representative of UN Women India; banking and fintech expert Shinjini Kumar; and former Doordarshan news anchor Salma Sultan, moderated by Manisha Ahlawat of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women. During the discussion, Roy emphasised the importance of having a dedicated day to celebrate women, saying it provides an opportunity “to celebrate women and reflect on their contributions to society,” while Singh paid tribute to acid attack survivors, noting that “the struggles they endure are far greater than many of the challenges faced by others.” The programme also featured a fireside conversation with entrepreneur Pooja Sharma, popularly known as the “Millet Mom,” and recognised Padma Shri awardee Prof. Mangala Kapoor, a classical vocalist and former Associate Professor at Banaras Hindu University and an acid attack survivor, who shared that she chose music as her path of resilience after facing years of hardship following an acid attack at the age of twelve. The programme was conducted by Bholashankar Sharma, Managing Trustee of Kisan Trust.