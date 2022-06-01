KK's death: No VIP arrangement at Nazrul Mancha, seating capacity crossed, alleges BJP

As alleged mismanagement of the authorities of the Nazrul Mancha, the south Kolkata auditorium, where singer KK performed for the last time before he died of a heart attack, BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said there should be an impartial investigation into the case as there was a complete lapse on part of the administration to ensure proper security arrangement. Also Read | Singer KK dies: Hotel's CCTV data, crowd at event- What Kolkata Police will investigate

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP leader said the stadium was packed beyond its capacity and there was no VIP security arrangement which should have been there for KK. While the stadium can house 3,000 people, around 7,000 people were crammed into the space.

Follow latest updates of KK's death news

Trinamool general secretary Kunal Ghosh said BJP should stop its vulture politics over this unfortunate incident. "His death is really unfortunate, and all of us are really sad about it. But what the BJP is doing is not at all expected. The saffron camp should stop its vulture brand of politics. They should stop politicising death. We won't be astonished if BJP starts claiming that KK was their party leader," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's what we know about the mismanagement of KK's event:

1. Doctors said KK died of a heart attack but events leading to his death corroborate that it was not a sudden heart attack. The singer was not feeling well in the evening, even during the performance.

2. As claimed by the BJP leader and many social media accounts, there was a huge crowd to listen to KK's songs. Some reports claim fire extinguisher was sprayed inside the auditorium

3. One staff of the auditorium reportedly claimed the AC was working but because of the swelling crowd, the gates of the auditorium could not be closed. Hence, the AC was not able to control the temperature inside.

4. Videos from the event show during the performance, KK took a break. He was wiping the sweat off his face with a towel. He might have some problems with the heavy glare of the stage light as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. After his performance, he was not feeling well and was taken to the five-star where he was staying.

6. A video of his exiting the event place shows he was mobbed and was taken outside by making a small way amid the crowd. In the video, he can be seen walking.

7. In the car, KK said he was feeling cold as the car AC was on.

8. After he reached the hotel, he collapsed leading to some minor cuts and then was taken to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute where he was declared brought dead.

9. In the hotel before he collapsed, he was followed by fans with whom he took pictures.

10. When KK's body reached the hospital, there was no bleeding, no vital sign of injury, a hospital official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail