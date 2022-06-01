Singer KK dies: What Kolkata Police will investigate

After Kolkata Police registered a case of unnatural death over the demise of Bollywood singer KK, joint commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma on Wednesday reached the Oberoi Grand where the singer was staying during his trip to Kolkata. KK was performing at an event of Gurudas College at south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha. After his performance, he reached the hotel where he fell ill and was taken to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute where he was declared brought dead. Doctors said he died of a heart attack.

The Kolkata Police have registered the case of unnatural death and started an investigation. They will check the CCTV footage of the hotel to understand exactly what happened before he was taken to the hospital. Some reports claimed he collapsed at the hospital which might have left some injuries.

Since he was declared brought dead, implying that he died on the way to the hospital, an autopsy will be performed taking permission from his family members.

Several accounts of how KK was feeling uneasy at the event itself have been doing the rounds on social media. A video of him sweating at the stage has also emerged, while another video shows how he was taken out of the stadium at the end of the event with a huge crowd following him.

Similar version I am hearing from many others. pic.twitter.com/j7LBgVkgxv — Aparna (@chhuti_is) June 1, 2022

The AC was not working, KK was sweating profusely, then when he had chest pain, this is how he was taken out. No paramedics for such a big concert, no stretcher. They made him walk during a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/zcqXi1el2i — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 1, 2022

Are you guys really educated? Are you guys really deserve to be in college? Spraying fire extinguisher in an over crowded!!! Ridiculous!! No management no Security!! pic.twitter.com/30yMo5X9tm — Kolkata_Chhori (@Kolkata_Chhori) June 1, 2022

One social media post claimed the air-conditioning system of the Nazrul Mancha was not working properly and the closed auditorium was packed beyond capacity. Some reports claimed the auditorium was so crowded that police sprayed fire extinguishers.

"Just imagine the heat of Kolkata and then a closed auditorium with such a big crowd with no AC working and you are singing like crazy at the top of your voice. The heart attack was not normal..." a social media post read.

During the performance, KK reportedly took a break and went backstage. A video wiping his face with a towel and then gesturing something to a man on the stage has gone viral. Reports said the singer was either complaining about the AC or the lighting. On his way to the hotel, KK said he was feeling cold in the AC of the car.

