Knife in chest: Teen walks into Delhi's Paharganj police station for help, rescued

A Delhi boy reached the Paharganj police station on September 4 with a knife lodged in his chest, after allegedly being attacked outside his school by three minors. Delhi teen walks into Paharganj police station with a knife in his chest after being attacked outside school.(Representational image/ PTI File)

He was rushed to Kalawati Saran Hospital and later referred to RML Hospital, where doctors successfully removed the knife, PTI news agency reported, citing police officials.

Police added that all three minors have been apprehended in connection with the stabbing of the 15-year-old outside his school in central Delhi’s Paharganj area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that about 10-15 days ago, one of the accused minors was beaten by some boys, and he suspected the victim had instigated the assault.

Seeking revenge, the boy, along with two associates, confronted the victim near his school gate and stabbed him.

“One of the minors stabbed him with a knife while his associates restrained him. One of them even threatened the boy with a broken beer bottle before the stabbing,” PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan as saying.

A case has been registered at Paharganj police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Using local intelligence and swift action, all three accused, aged 15 and 16, were apprehended from the Aram Bagh area within hours of the case being filed, police said.

The knife and the broken beer bottle used in the attack were seized from the scene, they added.

Earlier in January, a 14-year-old boy studying at a government school in East Delhi died after being allegedly attacked by a group of at least seven people, including five schoolmates and two adults.

The Class 9 student was stabbed in the thigh outside the school, leading to fatal bleeding. Police later apprehended the five minors, aged 14 to 17, and studying in Classes 9 and 12, along with the two adults, aged 19 and 31.