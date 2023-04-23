Kochi man arrested for death threat to PM Modi ahead of Kerala visit

Kerala is on high alert after the state BJP office received a threat letter ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. Kochi police commissioner K Sethu Raman said the police have arrested one person for allegedly sending the letter. He added that the real intent behind the threat letter was the accused's personal enmity with his neighbour.

PM Modi is set to visit Kerala on April 24.(HT File Photo)

“The person who sent the threat letter against the PM was arrested. Xavier, the accused, was arrested yesterday. The reason is personal enmity. He wrote the letter to trap his neighbour. We found him with the help of forensics,” said the police commissioner.

The top cop asserted that tight security has been arranged ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the state. A total of 2,060 police personnel were deployed to oversee security arrangements.

“Tight security has been arranged for the Prime Minister's visit to Kochi. 2060 policemen have been deployed. As part of this, traffic control has also been imposed from 2 pm. 15,000 people are expected at the Prime Minister's roadshow and 20,000 at the Yuvam-23 event. The participants of Yuvam-23 can bring mobile phones only,” said Raman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Kerala on April 24 to inaugurate the state's first Vande Bharat Express. Talking about his visit, state BJP president K Surendran had earlier said the PM will conduct a roadshow as well as address a public meeting.