Union Minister takes jibe at Kerala govt on letter threatening PM Narendra Modi

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan took a jibe at the Kerala government on Saturday after a report by the Additional Director General of Police on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security that outlined security drills and highlighted serious threat perceptions was leaked to the media. Muraleedharan said, “This is a serious incident. If the intelligence ADGP’s report leaked and reached to media, it shows the easy approach of the state government which is responsible for ensuring the security of the Prime minister.”

“This is a serious incident. If the intelligence ADGP’s report leaked and reached to media, it shows the easy approach of the state government which is responsible for ensuring the security of the Prime minister,” Muraleedharan said as reported by news agency ANI.

The letter, which was leaked, also showed a threat from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Kerala has been put on high alert after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office received a threat letter against the upcoming visit of PM Modi. The letter, which contained the name and other details of the sender, threatened a suicide attack during Modi's visit to Kochi, which has been scheduled for April 24.

While the police identified the man mentioned in the letter, he denied any involvement claiming that his name was being used by his opponents to frame him. Security measures have, however, been tightened and central probe agencies have sought additional details.

Modi is set to arrive in Kochi on April 24 and will be inaugurating the state's first Vande Bharat Express on the following day in Thiruvananthapuram.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON