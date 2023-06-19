Kodagu police get rock climbing training to fight natural disasters

Mysuru

Police personnel are being trained in a 120ft deep quarry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Kodagu district police have begun providing rock climbing training to police personnel to conduct rescue operations more effectively during natural calamities, officials aware of the matter said.

Thousands of people incurred loss of properties and cattle when the district witnessed landslides, incessant rainfall, in 2018 ,2019 and 2020 during the rainy season particularly in August.

During every rainy season the people living in low-lying areas live under fear. Hundreds of villagers are shifting to relatives’ houses to escape from possible calamity, officials said.

This year the Kodagu police department provided training to more than 100 police personnel to work effectively during natural calamities in rainy season. ‘’Along with police personnel we are also using civilians to assist police forces during natural calamities in rainy season,’’ Kodagu SP K Ramarajan told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, training is being provided at stone quarry areas with depth of more than 120 feet to team of 20 civil police and 20 reserve police personnel. “During calamities the police forces can’t reach remote areas due to road blockages and heavy rains. During such situations we could use the service of local people as they know the local areas well and play vital role in rescuing people and cattle,” he said.

He said along with rock climbing the training is provided to climb up trees to police personnel. In case of floods and landslides, they have practiced how to reach the dangerous places and save the people. They have also practiced walking on wires. He assured the people that they are ready to protect them through this and would face any kind of situation. SP Ramarajan himself climbed the stone quarry to instill courage to the staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said tough training is not provided to civilians but they use their services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON