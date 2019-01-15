Kodanad Estate robbery accused not to be sent to jail

In a setback for the Tamil Nadu government, a court refused to remand two accused persons who had alleged that Chief Minister E Palaniswami was also involved in a robbery case at the Kodanad Tea Estate.

Late Monday, the magistrate’s court refused to remand Sayan and Manoj as it was not satisfied with the grounds on which they were arrested.

The two, who were already on bail, are accused in the robbery-cum-murder that took place in the Kodanad Estate owned by late Chief Minister J.Jayalalithaa in April 2017.

On January 11, Samuel Mathews, a former Tehelka journalist, released a video featuring Sayan and Manoj linking Palaniswami to the crime.

The next day, Palaniswami said the allegations made against him in a video were totally false and suspected to have been politically backed.

The Tamil Nadu Police on January 13 arrested Sayan and Manoj in Delhi and brought them back here.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 10:41 IST