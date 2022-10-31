Kohli faces privacy breach as clips of his hotel room surface

Whether a shocking breach of privacy or an incident with potential security concerns, it was the last thing Virat Kohli needed in the heat of a T20 World Cup campaign. India’s batting mainstay on Monday put out on social media a video shot by some people inside his hotel room in Perth during the team’s stay before the tournament.

Kohli expressed outrage at the “fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy” after releasing on his Instagram account the video that was originally uploaded on TikTok. It purportedly shows three people, and Kohli’s room is shown around with the caption: “King Kohli’s hotel room.”

The people who took the video entered the room as part of their role as cleaning contractors, people aware of the matter told HT. Kohli hasn’t said when the video was shot but it is learnt that it happened on October 8 when India were in Perth for their World Cup preparation.

“I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that,” Kohli, who has 220 million followers on Instagram, wrote in his post. “But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

When contacted, an International Cricket Council (ICC) spokesperson said: “The ICC is incredibly disappointed by the gross invasion of privacy suffered by a member of the Indian travelling party at the Crown Perth during their team’s pre-event preparation ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. We continue to work with event hotels and security providers to ensure that this remains an isolated incident and player privacy is fully respected at all times.”

The hotel, Crown Perth, issued an apology, saying “the individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account”.

A Crown Resorts spokesperson said in a statement: “The safety and privacy of our guests is our number one priority and we are incredibly disappointed this incident has occurred. We unreservedly apologise to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident.

“Crown took immediate steps to rectify the issue, including launching an investigation, standing down the individuals involved and removing them from the Crown account. The original video was also swiftly removed from the social media platform. We are also cooperating with the Indian cricket team and the International Cricket Council to convey our apologies and will continue to work with them as we progress our investigation.”

Ironically, Kohli had only earlier this week thanked staff at the hotel for “amazing hospitality and service”. The Indian team, which lost to South Africa at Perth on Sunday, landed in Adelaide where they will play Bangladesh on Wednesday.

