Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Junior doctors march to Police HQ seeking top cop Vineet Goyal's resignation

Kolkata rape-murder case live updates: Junior doctors continued to protest in Kolkata's Lalbazar area, outside police headquarters, calling for the resignation of chief of police Vineet Goyal for inaction against mob violence at the RG Kar hospital on August 14. The doctors also raised slogans, demanding the highest punishment for the perpetrators of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar hospital on August 9....Read More

The protestors celebrated in joy when it was announced that former principal of RG Kar medical college and hospital, Sandip Ghosh, who is also involved in this case, was arrested by the CBI with regards to a matter involving financial irregularities in the institution's dealings.

Meanwhile, senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee asked parties across the board to respect the peaceful protest by the doctors and other members of civil society. He said all citizens had the right to protest in a democracy and that the ability to protest set West Bengal apart from BJP-ruled states.

Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari said action needed to be taken against the TMC for their role in the whole incident in response to Abhishek Banerjee.

The TMC student wing suspended one of it's senior members for his presence in the room when the Kolkata police were investigating the case, raising suspicions of collusion with the authorities to cover up or tamper with the scene.