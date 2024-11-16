Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kolkata: Drug trafficker wanted for smuggling 15k cough syrup bottles nabbed by NCB

ANI |
Nov 16, 2024 11:17 AM IST

The NCB Kolkata arrested a notorious drug trafficker with a history of gold smuggling wanted in a seizure of a huge quantity of bottles of CBCS.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Kolkata arrested a notorious drug trafficker with a history of gold smuggling wanted in a seizure of a huge quantity of bottles of Codeine Based Cough Syrups (CBCS), officials said on Saturday.

The man was wanted for smuggling Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS) (Representational image)
The man was wanted for smuggling Codeine-Based Cough Syrup (CBCS) (Representational image)

As per a release, in one of the most challenging anti-drug operations regarding interception of illicit trafficking of Codeine Based Cough Syrups (CBCS) destined to Bangladesh, NCB Kolkata has, on November 13, 2024 arrested an International drug trafficker namely Gautam Mondal from Kolkata who was wanted in a seizure of 14,998 bottles of GBCS (brand name Phensedyl) of NCB Kolkata.

NCB said that Gautam Mondal is a notorious drug trafficker with a history of Gold smuggling. "He has 3 known cases of DRI regarding smuggling of huge quantity of Gold worth Crores. He had also clutched his claws upon the illicit trafficking of CBCS routed through West Bengal and destined to Bangladesh. Gautam Mondal is a long-time wanted habitual offender in 3 known NDPS cases of STF West Bengal," the NCB said.

The NCB further said that the seized CBCS in the case of NCB Kolkata were sourced from Uttar Pradesh and illegally diverted from legal channels.

"Gautam Mondal is hard core NDPS offender whose modus operandi is to work in several layers. He has trained several of his henchmen to work in pairs for a particular set of duties and keeps on changing them so as to avoid detection by drug law enforcement agencies," NCB further added.

NCB said that Gautam's arrest is a significant blow on the functioning of his whole drug trafficking organization which he was running from the top. "Investigation to identify and apprehend his aides is on. Joint Interrogation with DRI Kolkata and STF West Bengal will be done to dismantle his organized crime syndicate," NCB added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //