Kolkata gang-rape accused's father reacts: ‘Truth will come out’

The father of one of the accused involved in the gang-rape of a law student in Kolkata has said he has faith in the judiciary and the Kolkata Police. Police personnel walk past the South Calcutta Law College during a protest by law students and junior lawyers against the gang-rape of a student in Kolkata on June 30, 2025. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP)(AFP)

While he refused to say much on the case, saying the matter was sub-judice, he did question some claims being made against his son. Speaking to news agency ANI, the accused's father asked, "People are saying there were cases already registered against my son, so why was he not arrested back then? I am sure the truth will come out..."

The father's remarks come amid huge uproar over the gangrape of a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College, allegedly by an alumnus and two senior students on the college campus on June 25.

Four arrests have been made in the case so far, with contractual employee Monojit Mishra being the prime accused, and two co-accused -- Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, both students at the law college. Besides, a security guard named Pinaki Banerjee was also arrested after police found his responses "incoherent" during questioning.

ANI did not specify which accused person's father reacted to the case. When asked if he thinks his son was trapped in the case, the father refused to comment, reiterating that the matter was sub-judice.

The three people arrested in connection with the case have been sent to police custody till July 1. On Tuesday, the law college expelled all three, one as a contractual faculty, and the others as students.

Kolkata gangrape horror

A 24-year-old student was gang-raped on the law college premises, allegedly over her refusal to marry the prime accused. he survivor's allegations were confirmed in the medical report, with evidence of forceful penetration, bite marks and nail scratches found on her body.

Besides, a CCTV camera footage from the college campus from June 25, the day of the crime, also showed the student being forcibly taken inside the guard room.

"It (the CCTV clip) shows the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the survivor," an officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The incident has sparked massive outrage across the country, with the South Calcutta Law College demanding safety measures for students.