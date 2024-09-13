Kolkata murder case: Agitating doctors seek President, PM Modi's intervention

The agitating junior doctors in Kolkata have written a four-page letter to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the Kolkata rape and murder case, reported PTI.Copies of the letter was also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, urging for support from Centre. Kolkata: Junior doctors during their second day of 'dharna' over the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder incident, near Swasthya Bhawan, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024.(PTI)

In the letter written by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front, the agitating medics urged for improved safety for doctors in hospitals and urged Centre's intervention in the ongoing impasse between them and the West Bengal government.

"We humbly place the issues before your esteemed excellency, as the head of state, so that our unfortunate colleague who has been the victim of the most despicable crime shall receive justice, and so that we, the healthcare professionals under the West Bengal Health Department, may be able to discharge our duties to the public without fear and apprehension," the letter read.

"Your intervention in these trying times will act as a beacon of light to us all, showing us the way ahead out of the darkness that surrounds us," read the letter.

"In this turbid atmosphere of fear, distrust, and hopelessness, the junior doctors in West Bengal have been forced to avoid working within the hospital premises and instead have taken alternative modes to discharge our duty of providing health care services to the citizens," it further said.

Junior doctors on Friday continued their protest against the West Bengal government, braving the rains in front of the Swasthya Bhawan in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata. This comes a day after another attempt to resolved the impasse failed as doctors refused to attend the meeting called by the state government.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged the agitating doctors to return to work, and said that she is “ready to resign for the sake of the people.” Banerjee also said that the government has attempted to organise a meeting with the doctors for three days to no avail.

The protesting doctors, said that they will only attend the meeting if it is streamed live, and asked for confirmation on the chief minister's presence.

(With inputs from PTI)