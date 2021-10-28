Home / India News / Kolkata petrol pumps stop sale, to turn off lights for 30 minutes to protest fuel price hike
india news

Kolkata petrol pumps stop sale, to turn off lights for 30 minutes to protest fuel price hike

Around 550 – 600 fuel stations in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will join the token the protest on Thursday evening.
The price of diesel in Kolkata and its outskirts touched <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100.14 on Thursday morning; while the price of petrol was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>108.79. (HT PHOTO.)
The price of diesel in Kolkata and its outskirts touched 100.14 on Thursday morning; while the price of petrol was 108.79. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Petrol pumps in Kolkata and its adjoining districts have decided to stop selling petrol and diesel for 30 minutes and put off the lights at the stations on Thursday evening to protest against the hike in fuel prices which have crossed the 100-mark.

A section of app-cab drivers in the city had their lunch with rice and salt sitting on the road at Rashbehari crossing in south Kolkata as a mark of protest against rising fuel prices.

“The price of diesel crossed the 100 mark on Thursday. This is a black day and we have decided to lodge a protest. There will be no sale and the lights at fuel stations will be put off from 7:00 pm to 7:30 pm,” said Prasenjit Sen, joint secretary of the West Bengal Petroleum Dealers’ Association.

Around 550 – 600 fuel stations in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly will join the token the protest on Thursday evening.

The price of diesel in Kolkata and its outskirts touched 100.14 on Thursday morning; while the price of petrol was 108.79.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out