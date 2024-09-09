Kolkata rape-murder: Mamata says 'never offered money', top cop offered to resign

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had offered to resign amid protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



“Kolkata CP Vineet Goyal offered to resign after RG Kar protests but we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga Puja,” PTI quoted the CM as saying.



The CM said she never offered money to victim's family. “This is nothing but slander,” she added.



“I told deceased doctor's parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our govt with them,” Mamata Banerjee said.



Mamata alleges conspiracy by Centre, Left parties

Blaming the BJP-led Centre and Left parties, Mamata said,"We are fulfilling all the requirements of CISF... This is all a conspiracy hatched by the central government and some leftist parties. They are involved in this conspiracy... We are not stopping you for anything."



“There are many rules like if you gather on the streets every day, people face problems, there are elderly people in many houses, they will have trouble sleeping because of the mic. That is why there are rules of the Pollution Control Board that mics should not be played after 10 pm or there should not be noise beyond a certain limit,” she added.



“But for the last 1 month, we have stopped all this. We will request that now all the protesters should return to their work, now come for Durga Puja. The matter is not in our hands but in the hands of CBI,” ANI quoted the CM as saying.



Earlier in the day, the top court reminded the state government that no action should be taken against doctors once they return to work by tomorrow 5 PM.



However, it noted that if they fail to do so, the court will not be able to restrain the state government, and further absence from work might lead to disciplinary action against them.