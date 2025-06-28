Kolkata Police forms 5-member SIT to probe alleged gang-rape of law student

Kolkata Police has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged gang-rape of a law college student, PTI reported, citing a senior officer. Policemen make a barricade to stop supporters of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party staging a protest overthe alleged rape of a student at the South Calcutta Law College campus on Wednesday, in Kolkata.(AP)

Four people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old student at a government-run law college in south Kolkata’s Kasba area.

The latest to be arrested is a security guard from the college, taken into custody on Saturday.

Two students, Zaib Ahmed (19) and Pramit Mukherjee (20), along with a college staffer, Monojit Mishra (31), were arrested earlier on Thursday, a day after the incident reportedly took place on campus.

Police said the alleged incident occurred between 7.30 pm and 10.50 pm on Wednesday, when the woman had gone to the college to fill out forms for an upcoming exam.

The medical examination has corroborated her allegation of gang-rape, with officials confirming that the injuries observed were consistent with sexual assault.

According to the report, doctors found evidence of “forceful penetration, bite marks, and nail scratches” on her body.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that she repeatedly pleaded with the main accused to let her go, but he ignored her requests.

“I touched his feet, but he did not let me go, but he did not listen,” she said in her statement.

“He asked the other two to take me inside the guard’s room and make the guard sit outside. They did so,” she added in her complaint.