Kolkata: Police launch vehicle-on-call for senior citizens, challenged persons in Salt Lake

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 10:23 IST

Kolkata: Police in Salt Lake, a satellite town of Kolkata, launched a round-the-clock vehicles-on-call service on Saturday to help senior citizens and challenged persons amid the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“At least five vehicles will operate round-the-clock in Bidhannagar (Salt Lake) from 11.30am on Saturday. These vehicles have been named ‘Sahayak Jan’, as they would help senior citizens, challenged people and anyone in distress within Bidhannagar,” said a senior officer of Bidhannagar Police.

A vehicle can be booked free of cost by calling the control room number (+916291606161). The global positioning system-enabled vehicles offer a pick-and-drop service to a commuter.

“The vehicles will largely cater to those who need to buy groceries, medicine, and other essential commodities,” the official said.

Bengal government is also exploring the option of launching a cab service in Kolkata amid the lockdown to help alleviate people’s commuting woes to buy essential commodities.

“Some cabs can be stationed at specific locations of the city. The vehicles, which will be allowed to ferry only three persons at a time, can be used to deliver food and medicines,” Mamata Banerjee, Bengal chief minister, said.

A senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been entrusted with the responsibility to work out the feasibility of the proposed cab service.

Kolkata Police’s ‘Pranam’ initiative also helps senior citizens during emergencies. Non-resident Indians from Kolkata, who are worried about their ageing parents, can leave a message or call the Kolkata Police and their concerns will be addressed soon.