e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kolkata’s iconic Coffee House, hub of literatti reopens after 3 months with limited seats

Kolkata’s iconic Coffee House, hub of literatti reopens after 3 months with limited seats

The Coffee House became integrated with the city’s heritage and culture - a meeting place for poets, artistes, literatti and people from the world of art and culture.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
Indian Coffee House reopens in College Street during Unlock-2 in Kolkata on Thursday.
Indian Coffee House reopens in College Street during Unlock-2 in Kolkata on Thursday.(SAMIR JANA/HT PHOTO.)
         

The iconic Coffee House in Kolkata’s College Street reopened after more than three months with less than half the seating capacity, sans porcelain cups and dishes and limited items on the menu.

Entry has been banned without masks and at the entrance a poster has been displayed which says ‘No mask. No entry’. Each customer was being checked by a waiter, donning the usual white uniform and the headgear, with thermal scanners.

“We have reopened after more than three months. One may find many old items such as the white porcelain cups and dishes and the glasses missing. We are starting with a limited number of food items and beverages. One may not find the cutlet for now,” said Tapan Kumar Pahari, secretary of the Indian Coffee House.

Even though there are seating arrangements both on the ground floor and on the first floor, as of now only 25 tables instead of the usual 50 have been arranged on the first floor. The first floor hasn’t been reopened yet.

The Coffee House became integrated with the city’s heritage and culture - a meeting place for poets, artistes, literatti and people from the world of art and culture.

“I came here after almost 16 years. I had come to College Street for some work and just stepped in to have a cup of tea. It is giving me a nostalgic feeling,” said Subhashish Ghosh, one of the first customers.

tags
top news
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Senior citizens, Covid-19 patients can vote in elections via postal ballots
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Defence Ministry’s nod to 33 new fighter jets including 21 Russian MiG-29
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
Myanmar calls out China for arming terror groups, asks world to help
LIVE: All monuments in India, including Taj Mahal, to reopen from July 6
LIVE: All monuments in India, including Taj Mahal, to reopen from July 6
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
India logs a Covid-19 recovery rate of 59.52%, with 3.6 lakh cured patients
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
UP cop arrested, dismissed from service for masturbating before woman
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
PM Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remark: NSAB member Lt Gen Narasimhan clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In