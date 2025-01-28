Menu Explore
Kolkata: STF arrests five from Uttar Pradesh with weapons in Sealdah

PTI |
Jan 28, 2025 05:31 PM IST

Special Force Task arrested 5 people for arms and ammunition in Kolkata's Sealdah area.

Five people from UP were arrested allegedly with arms and ammunition in Kolkata's Sealdah area, police said on Tuesday.

Special Force Task arrested 5 people for arms and ammunition in Kolkata's Sealdah area.(Pexels)
Special Force Task arrested 5 people for arms and ammunition in Kolkata's Sealdah area.(Pexels)

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested them from near the Surendranath Women's College in the Muchipara police station area late Monday night, an officer said.

They were in the city to execute a crime, he said, adding that an investigation was underway to unearth it.

Two firearms and 15 rounds of live ammunition were seized from them, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation

Joint CP (Crime) Rupesh Kumar told reporters at the Kolkata Police headquarters, Lalbazar, that the preliminary investigation revealed that members of the gang were well-educated.

The head of the gang claimed to be an MTech, while one was a BA, one was a BSc, and another was an ITI diploma, he said.

"The five people claimed to have come to Kolkata two days back and were staying at a lodge. We have sent e-mails to the UP Police to know details of their profiles and share information if they have any criminal history," said Kumar, who was accompanied by Police Commissioner Manoj Verma.

Police could not find any documents in their possession, and were investigating how they got accommodation at the lodge.

"We could not find any document with them. We are ascertaining what kind of crime they were trying to carry out here. One railway ticket could be found with one of them," Kumar said.

Among the arms seized from them was a semi-automatic gun that had a 'Made in Italy' label on it, he said, noting that police were verifying its authenticity.

Those arrested belonged to Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Mau, police said.

See More
