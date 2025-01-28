Menu Explore
Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for allegedly killing wife and 4 daughters

PTI |
Jan 28, 2025 03:11 PM IST

UP man accused of killing wife, 4 daughters held

A man accused of killing his wife and four daughters with the help of his son has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Man arrested for killing wife and four daughters. (HT FILE)
Man arrested for killing wife and four daughters. (HT FILE)

Badar alias Badruddin and his son Arshad allegedly committed the murders on December 31, 2024, at Sharanjeet Hotel in the Charbagh area of the city.

While Badar was held on Monday after police received a tip-off, Arshad was arrested shortly after the incident came to light on January 1.

Badar tried to consume a poisonous substance during his arrest but the attempt was thwarted by police personnel, they said.

The five murdered included Badar's wife Asma, 49, and his daughters Alshia, 19, Rahmeen, 18, Aksa, 16, and Alia, 9.

In a purported video of Arshad that surfaced on social media, he confessed to slitting the wrists and throats of his sisters and mother, claiming that he took the step due to alleged harassment by some members of his community in his hometown Agra.

"I, along with my entire family, am forced to take this step in helplessness and despair... I have killed my sisters and myself. When the police get this video, I request that they hold the people of the locality responsible for all of this," Arshad said in the video.

Police had declared a reward of 25,000 for information about Badar and had released his photographs. A non-bailable warrant was also issued against him.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
