Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to 3 months jail in cheque bounce case; non-bailable warrant issued: Report

Director Ram Gopal Varma has reportedly been sentenced to three months simple imprisonment in a cheque bounce case by the Andheri Magistrate Court in Mumbai on Tuesday. A Telangana Today report states that after hearing the case for seven years, the Mumbai court issued a non-bailable warrant in his name. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan trusted him with Aag, says Ram Gopal Varma, recalls SS Rajamouli questioned his film choices) Ram Gopal Varma has been ordered to pay ₹ 3.72 lakh in compensation.

Ram Gopal Varma convicted in cheque bounce case

According to the publication, RGV was found guilty under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which ‘penalises cheque dishonour due to insufficient funds or exceeding the account’s arranged amount’. The director must also pay ₹3.75 lakh to compensate the complainant. If he fails to pay the amount within three months, it will result in an additional three months imprisonment.

The cheque bounce case was filed in 2018 by a company named Shree through Maheshchandra Mishra against RGV’s firm. In June 2022, the director was granted bail after providing a personal bond and a ₹5000 security deposit. The magistrate who pronounced the sentence reportedly clarified there would be no ‘set-off under Section 428 of the Code of Criminal Procedure’ as RGV was ‘not in custody during trial’.

The director was reportedly not present at the hearing and a detailed judgement is awaited. However, he reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “With regard to the news about me and Andheri court, I want to clarify that it is to do with a 7 year old case of ₹2 lakh 38 thousand amount , relating to my ex-employee .. My advocates are attending to it. and since the matter is in court i cannot say anything further.”

Upcoming work

RGV last directed the 2024 film Vyuham which revolves around the untimely death of former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He also features in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.

The director recently announced that he will helm a film titled Syndicate. Announcing it, he wrote on X, “The film is called SYNDICATE. It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very EXISTENCE of INDIA.” He added, “SYNDICATE will be a very SCARY FILM not due to any super natural elements, but because it will SCARILY expose, what HORRORS HUMAN BEINGS CAN DO.”