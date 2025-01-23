Amitabh Bachchan trusted him with Aag, says Ram Gopal Varma, recalls SS Rajamouli questioned his film choices

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, spoke about how Amitabh Bachchan placed his trust in him during the making of RGV Ki Aag, despite it being a remake of the iconic Sholay. The filmmaker also recalled SS Rajamouli questioning his film choices during a period of consecutive failures. Ram Gopal Varma recalls Big B trusting him with Aag, SS Rajamouli calling out his film choices.

RGV shared that while working on RGV Ki Aag, his focus was on creating a gimmicky adaptation of Sholay. Reflecting on that time, he admitted that if someone had asked whether the film could match the standards of Satya, he might not have been able to provide a convincing answer.

Amitabh Bachchan trusted RGV with Aag

When asked whether Amitabh Bachchan, who starred in both Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag and Sholay, had questioned his decisions, the filmmaker denied it. He explained, "That was his trust in me. He didn’t ask why. Their not questioning me was understandable because I had built credibility as a director after making so many films. They must have assumed I knew what I was doing. At that time, they didn’t know how Aag would turn out. Amitabh probably thought I was creating an interpretation of Sholay."

When SS Rajamouli questioned RGV about his choices

Reflecting on his earlier failures, RGV discussed his experience with Naach (2004), another film that, like RGV Ki Aag, failed at the box office. He recalled an incident where SS Rajamouli questioned his choices, given his reputation as a creative and intelligent filmmaker. RGV admitted that his failures stemmed from a lack of sincerity and introspection in his creative process. He acknowledged being careless and not taking himself seriously, often resorting to gimmicks or shock value rather than genuine storytelling.

He recounted, "In this context, SS Rajamouli asked me, ‘A person as intelligent and well-read as you, why would you do this?’ I told him, ‘I am not just a filmmaker, but I also live my life on my terms. In that context, something like this happens.’"

Ram Gopal Varma recently won admiration for his candid confession about being blinded by the success of his films Satya and Rangeela. In a heartfelt post on X, the filmmaker promised audiences that he would dedicate himself entirely to his next film and move away from making movies for shock value. Following this, on Wednesday, RGV announced his upcoming project titled Syndicate. He described it as his most ambitious and terrifying work yet, vowing to "wash away" all his "cinematic sins" from the past few years with this new film.