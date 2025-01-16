Menu Explore
Dozen suffer burns as bread factory oven bursts in Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jan 16, 2025 09:52 PM IST

DCP Agra, Suraj Rai said that investigations are in the primary stage and responsibility will be fixed if any lapses are found on the part of the owner running the unit

More than a dozen workers at a bread factory in Transport Nagar area in Agra received burn injuries when the oven in the factory burst. At least three workers received third degree burns and were stated to be in a serious condition.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The oven at a bread-manufacturing unit in Transport Nagar burst on Thursday afternoon, leaving more than a dozen workers injured. Out of these at least three received third degree burns and are in serious condition,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Agra, Suraj Rai.

“Those receiving burns have been admitted to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital and are under treatment,” he added.

He said that investigations are in the primary stage and responsibility will be fixed if any lapses are found on the part of the owner running the unit.

Police from Hariparvat police station was on the spot when injured workers rushed out of the unit.

