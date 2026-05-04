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Kolkata to see heavy rain on counting day; IMD issues orange alert in parts of West Bengal

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and East Burdwan on May 4.

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:03 am IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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As West Bengal is set for the vote counting on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert warning of heavy rainfall in several areas. Areas including Kolkata, Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas are under alert.

Orange alert has been sounded in all areas except Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar, where yellow alert has been issued.(PTI File Photo)

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and East Burdwan on May 4. Along with this, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are also likely to occur in all districts in South Bengal.

Thunderstorm, lightning and light are likely to continue in West Bengal till May 5, it said.

Also read: Four questions which will matter the most for today’s assembly election results

Orange alert in Kolkata

Orange alert has been sounded in all areas except Dakshin Dinajpur, Uttar Dinajpur, Darjeeling and Cooch Behar, where yellow alert has been issued.

The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across four crucial states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry.

Earlier, IMD said that more western disturbances are expected in the month of May. “We are expecting more WDs and more thunderstorm activity in May. This is not necessarily linked to the evolving El Niño,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD. Rainfall during May, averaged over the country as a whole, is likely to be above normal, which is exceeding 110% of the long-period average.

 
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