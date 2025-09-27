Kolkata: Trans community organises Durga Pandal on theme ‘Ardhanarishwara’

People of the transgender community in West Bengal's Kolkata celebrate Durga Puja with a Durga Pandal based on the theme of 'Ardhanareshwara'. A non-profit organisation, Gokhale Road Bandhan, organised the pandal. A transgender activist said they have been celebrating Ardhanarishwara for the last eight years(REUTERS/Representative)

Transgender activist Ranjita Sinha said that earlier, everyone celebrated Durga Puja, while transgender community was not allowed to, due to the social stigma.

"We have been celebrating Ardhanarishwara for the last eight years. We began this practice as some people did not consider transgender persons as people. Our community had to face the stigmas. When everyone enjoyed the Puja, we used to cry as we could not step out of our homes. There are transgender men and transgender women among us, and the Ardhanarishwara shows that all are equal. We also distributed rations, and there will be cultural programs on the occasion of Navratri," Sinha told ANI.

Meanwhile, a Durga Puja pandal was organised by sex workers in the Sonagachi area of Kolkata.

Ananya Chakraborti, Advisor for West Bengal Commission for Child Rights, said that the first clay for the idols of Maa Durga is brought from sex workers' homes.

She said, "They (sex workers) have the right to celebrate Durga Puja. When the idols are made, the first clay is brought from their houses. If sex work is wrong, then their clients are wrong too, and if there are no restrictions on their clients, then there should not be any restrictions on sex workers' celebration."

Sex workers in the Sonagachi area distributed financial assistance of ₹2,000 to 100 sex workers who have turned 70 to 80 years old.

"Poor people are worshipped here. Hundred sex workers who have turned 70 to 80 years old have been given an assistance of ₹2000. If everyone has a right to work, then why don't they? They had to take permission from the court. It is fine, they are capable of fighting for their rights," a person attending the Pandal told ANI.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.