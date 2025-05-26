Kolkata, other parts of Bengal get rain as monsoon nears, heavy showers likely from May 28

West Bengal's Kolkata and southern parts of the state experienced light to moderate rainfall on Monday, which the Indian Meteorological Department calling it a precursor to the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, which is progressing into various parts of the northeastern region. A woman holding her child walks along a road amid rain, in Kolkata, Monday.(PTI)

A low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27, possibly bringing heavy rainfall from May 28 over some districts of the state, PTI news agency quoted a weather official as saying.

"Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of west central and north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Mizoram, entire Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Assam and Meghalaya," the spokesperson said.

Kolkata weather

West Bengal's Kolkata recorded 2.4 mm of rainfall from 8:30 am on Monday, the spokesperson said, adding that the Met department forecast light to moderate rains in the city and its adjoining areas like Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Bankura, Birbhum districts over the next 24 hours.

In the northern parts of West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is predicted over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar-Dakshin Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Malda districts due to a monsoon trough line has been formed over both Gangetic and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, weather officials said.

Weather officials said conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of north Bay of Bengal and remaining parts of the Northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days.

Amid favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds activity are likely to continue during the next three-four days, an official said.