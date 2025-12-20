Kopou phool columns, bamboo design: Inside India's first nature-themed airport terminal in Guwahati | Video

All eyes are set on the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two day visit to Assam on December 20 and 21. Modi in Assam will also unveil development projects worth around ₹15,600 crore. Photos of new terminal of the Guwahati airport.(@narendramodi/X)

“The people of Assam are eagerly awaiting your arrival tomorrow Adarniya Shri @narendramodi for the dedication of India's first nature themed Airport terminal. This has been only possible due to your leadership and commitment towards boosting Assam as a key growth engine,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

PM Modi earlier shared a sneak-peak into the new nature-themed airport terminal and said the terminal is a major boost to Assam’s infrastructure. “Increased capacity means better ‘Ease of Living’ and a boost for commerce as well as tourism,” he wrote on X.

Here are some key features of the new terminal:

The Bamboo Orchids Terminal 2 at Guwahati Airport is inspired by the kopou phool (foxtail orchid) and local bamboo.

The design of this unique terminal was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Himanta Biswa Sarma during the Advantage Assam 2.0.

The new terminal at Guwahati Airport, which is built to handle 13.1 million passengers annually, will catalyse economic integration and inclusive growth across all eight states of the North Eastern region.

The airport terminal is built at a cost of ₹ 4,000 crore new terminal.

4,000 crore new terminal. The terminal spans nearly 1.4 lakh square metres and is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually, supported by major upgrades to the runway, airfield systems, aprons, and taxiways, according to the official statement quoted by news agency ANI.

India's first nature-themed airport terminal, the airport's design draws inspiration from Assam's biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme "Bamboo Orchids".

The terminal makes pioneering use of about 140 metric tonnes of locally sourced Northeast bamboo, complemented by Kaziranga-inspired green landscapes, japi motifs, the iconic rhino symbol and 57 orchid-inspired columns reflecting the Kopou flower.

A unique "Sky Forest", featuring nearly one lakh plants of indigenous species, offers arriving passengers an immersive, forest-like experience.

BJP IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya termed the new terminal of the Guwahati airport as a major milestone in India’s aviation and infrastructure journey. “With modern terminals, enhanced capacity, and world-class facilities, this airport will transform travel, boost tourism, and open up new economic opportunities for millions,” he wrote on X.

Watch new Guwahati airport terminal

PM Modi's Assam visit

The prime minister will also address a public meeting outside the terminal building. The Prime Minister will reach Guwahati on December 20 around 3 pm, and he will undertake a walkthrough of the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.