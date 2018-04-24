Kothkai rape and murder case: One more detained

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained one more person in Kothkai rape and murder case on Monday. “We are interrogating him,” said a CBI officer, posted in Shimla, pleading anonymity.

The development comes on a day when the CBI took a “key suspect” (who was arrested on April 14) to the crime spot — Dandi forest, 60km from Shimla. By noon, the team was back to its regional office in Shimla along with the accused.

Later, they took the accused to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital for a medical examination.

The CBI has not revealed the arrested person’s name yet. The key suspect was arrested on April 14 and was taken to Delhi for interrogation. The court had sent him to police remand till April 25.

Meanwhile, locals in Mahasu area gathered at the crime spot after the news spread among people. However, the CBI team had left by that time.

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said the investigation agency will file a fresh status report in Himachal Pradesh high court on April 25. “We have nothing to reveal as of now. Key suspect has been arrested and the probe is still on,” he said.

The CBI sources said, “We are yet to conclude the investigation. However, the CBI is not going to file a conclusive report on April 25.”

Himachal Pradesh high court is monitoring the probe and has summoned the CBI director for May 9. The CBI’s recent move being covert has left people in Shimla suspicious.

There are rumours that the youth arrested on April 14 was hired by locals to cut woods when the Gudiya (name given to the rape victim) — a Class-10 student — was raped and murdered. People in Mahasu region and Shimla took the matter to social media and started speculating details of the accused in the CBI custody.