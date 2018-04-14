Kovind calls for non-violence at Dalit icon Ambedkar’s birthplace in Mhow

President Ram Nath Kovind appealed for dialogue, compassion and ‘ahimsa’ (non-violence) while solving disputes, saying this was the way shown by Dalit icon and architect of the Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar.

Kovind was addressing a gathering in Mhow, Ambedkar’s birthplace, on the Dalit icon’s 128th birth anniversary.

The President’s comments on peaceful resolution of conflicts come in the backdrop of the perception of Dalit discontent in general and the Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups on April 2. The violence claimed eight lives in the state.

Kovind said, “Babasaheb believed that everyone was ‘our own’ people so we should solve our problems peacefully, especially since the country became independent.” The President emphasised that while fighting for the welfare of weaker sections, Ambedkar’s path was non-violent. He recalled his final speech in the Constituent Assembly, hinting at recent protests,

“Dr Ambedkar said now that we have constitutional methods of expressing opposition, we should avoid disruptive mechanisms.” Stressing that Ambedkar was against any kind of divisive forces, the President said, “He always said he was an Indian first, the second and also the third time. He did not want people to identify themselves by caste or religion.”

A firm believer of Gautam Buddha’s teachings, Ambedkar’s life was an inspiration for everybody, Kovind said. “The way he struggled against prejudice to become perhaps the most educated minister, in terms of the number of degrees he held, when he became law minister in the Nehru cabinet, shows his focus in life.” Referring to the far-reaching decisions taken by Ambedkar, especially for women and the poor, Kovind said it was Ambedkar who pushed for the rights of women in property and universal suffrage among other progressive legislations.