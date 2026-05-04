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KP Munusamy seeks re-election from Veppanahalli, faces DMK and TVK in three-way contest

KP Munusamy, Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK, is contesting the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Veppanahalli.

Published on: May 04, 2026 01:09 pm IST
By Payal Kumari
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KP Munusamy, the Deputy General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the sitting MLA from Veppanahalli, is a prominent political figure in Tamil Nadu. In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, he is once again contesting from his home constituency in Krishnagiri district, aiming to retain his seat.

Deputy General Secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the sitting MLA from Veppanahalli, KP Munusamy (facebook)

Munusamy previously secured victory in the 2021 Assembly elections as an AIADMK candidate and remains an influential leader in the region.

Munusamy is leading with 2,432 votes.

Background

Born on June 7, 1952, in Kaveripattinam in Krishnagiri district, KP Munusamy completed his Bachelor’s degree from Government Arts College, Krishnagiri. He later earned a law degree from Government Law College in Chennai, which gave him a background in legal studies before he entered politics.

Munusamy began his political career in 1991, winning a seat in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as an AIADMK candidate. His victory came during a strong performance by the party, which formed the government that year.

Also Read: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu voting percentage, result date and other assembly election key details

What Happened in Previous Elections?

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Munusamy is seeking re-election from Veppanahalli, where he faces PK Srinivas of the DMK and SR Sampangi of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, setting up a closely watched contest in the constituency.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Payal Kumari

Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.

tamil nadu assembly election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / KP Munusamy seeks re-election from Veppanahalli, faces DMK and TVK in three-way contest
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