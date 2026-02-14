KSCA must abide by D’Cunha panel: Minister

State home minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) must fully implement the safety recommendations of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission before IPL and international matches are held at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, even as the government has granted in-principle, conditional approval. G Parameshwara (HT Photo)

“They were informed earlier that they must comply with the recommendations made by the Justice Cunha Commission. There are three components -- immediate measures, short-term measures to be implemented ahead of matches, and long-term infrastructure upgrades, which will take time,” Parameshwara said.

The state cabinet cleared the proposal on Thursday, months after the stadium was barred from hosting fixtures following a June 4 stampede outside the venue during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title, in which 11 people died.

The Justice D’Cunha Commission, constituted to investigate the incident, reportedly concluded that the stadium’s “design and structure” were “unsuitable and unsafe” for mass gatherings. It recommended additional gates for entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans in line with international safety norms and adequate parking facilities.

“As far as police security is concerned, we will ensure that fourfold measures are taken. It will be more than what is required this time. We will primarily convey to the authorities to implement the recommendations of the Justice D’Cunha Committee. We will not insist on any new measures. Safety is of utmost importance,” Parameshwara said.

He added that while no untoward incidents had occurred during matches at the stadium in the past fifty years, the government would examine whether to permit large-scale celebrations. “This (stampede) happened during celebrations. We will decide whether to allow celebrations at the stadium in the future,” he said.

Parameshwara said a committee headed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority Commissioner, with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and officials from the fire, health and public works departments, had been constituted to oversee compliance and ensure that matches are conducted smoothly.

Looking ahead, officials indicated that permission for other domestic and international fixtures at the stadium would depend on the pace of compliance with the commission’s phased recommendations. Any decision on allowing victory celebrations or mass gatherings at the venue, the minister said, would be taken separately after reviewing safety arrangements and crowd-management measures.

In December, the government denied permission to host a Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the stadium after a GBA-led panel found that the KSCA had not complied with the commission’s safety requirements.

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the clearance was granted “in the interest of youth and the sport of cricket”. He said ticket sales would be restricted to approved seating capacity and that larger gates, ambulances and other safeguards in line with the commission’s recommendations would be mandatory.

“This is good news for cricket lovers. I regret the inconvenience and disappointment experienced over the past few days. We have lost a prestigious tournament. Let us remain vigilant in the future,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier, the government held a high-level meeting with representatives of the KSCA and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to discuss hosting the IPL inaugural match at the stadium.