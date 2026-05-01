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K’taka suspends engineer, orders inspections after wall collapse

Karnataka suspended an Executive Engineer after a wall collapse at Bowring Hospital killed seven. Compensation announced for victims; officials ordered to improve monsoon preparedness.

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
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The Karnataka government on Thursday directed the suspension of the Executive Engineer of the Engineering Department under the Health and Family Welfare Department after a compound wall collapsed at Bowring Hospital in Shivajinagar, killing seven people during heavy rain.

K’taka suspends engineer, orders inspections after wall collapse

The government did not identify the officer by name in the statement.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired a review meeting with Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) commissioners, questioned officials about the circumstances leading to the collapse and directed that a notice be issued to those responsible. “Even though it was known that the wall could be damaged, why was soil piled up during the work?” he asked.

He also sought an explanation from the hospital administration. “Why did you not take care when soil was being dumped in a manner that would damage the wall?” he said, directing that a notice be issued to the hospital head.

The government announced compensation of 5 lakh for the families of those who died and directed that the injured be treated free of cost.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said action was being taken around vulnerable structures and encroachments. “This accident should not have happened, but I will not say which officials’ negligence caused it,” he said.

“They piled up a mound of earth next to the Vajpayee (Bowring) Hospital compound. The compound collapsed due to the pressure. I have told the officials that no traders should be allowed to sit on this road either,” he said.

On preparedness, he said, “Weak trees and branches on all roads in Bengaluru will be cut. The work has already started. Police and BBA officials have worked on this and prepared a list. A control room has also been set up to prevent rain damage. The officials are also working hard.”

He added that officials had already been instructed to identify and clear street vendors located near dangerous compounds.

Referring to rainfall projections and water management, he said, “The Meteorological Department has said that there will be less rain this year. This will reduce the water level in the dams, which will decrease power generation. I am visiting the Tungabhadra reservoir; all the gate replacement work has been completed there and water storage is about to start.”

On the Cauvery issue, he said, “Now, regarding the Cauvery water issue, the Supreme Court has ordered that 177 TMC of water must be released. For this reason, I pray to God that there will be good rain. We have already made preparations to deal with more rain.”

Earlier in the day, he said, “We are having a meeting on this. We have given instructions to the officials. We gave them instructions last night and this morning as well.”

An expert team has been tasked with inspecting hospital buildings and compound walls across the state, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, and submitting a detailed report.

Officials present at the meeting included Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Anjum Parvez and MLA Rizwan Arshad.

 
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