KTM dealerships begin unofficial bookings for 390 Adventure S and Enduro R

KTM India is preparing to introduce the 390 Adventure S and 390 Adventure Enduro R in the country next month. In anticipation of this launch, certain dealers have begun accepting bookings for the KTM 390 Adventure S and the KTM 390 Enduro R, which were recently revealed at the 2024 India Bike Week. Nevertheless, the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has yet to officially open bookings for these two models, a process expected to begin in the coming days. KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Endure R will be launched in India in January 2025 as the first two models of the brand's 390 Adventure portfolio.

Earlier, KTM confirmed that the new adventure tourer motorcycles will be launched first in the Indian market. The lineup of the 390 cc ADV motorcycles consists of the 390 Adventure S, 390 Adventure X, and the 390 Enduro.

The KTM 390 Adventure S is aimed at adventure touring enthusiasts, featuring a robust suspension system, enhanced electronic capabilities, and a more sophisticated engine engineered to provide superior performance and comfort on various terrains. Conversely, the KTM 390 Enduro R caters to serious off-road enthusiasts, equipped with a tough suspension system.

The KTM 390 Adventure S will compete with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, whereas the KTM 390 Enduro R will not have any direct rival in the Indian market.

KTM 390 Adventure S and KTM 390 Enduro R: Design & specs

The design of the KTM 390 Adventure S draws inspiration from its larger counterpart, the KTM 1390 Adventure. It showcases a rally-inspired aesthetic, characterized by vertically aligned twin-projector LED headlights and bodywork reminiscent of Dakar racing. This adventure motorcycle presents an upright riding triangle complemented by its updated design. The 390 Adventure S is equipped with a combination of 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels.

Conversely, the KTM Enduro R embraces a traditional enduro-style design. It is distinguished by a prominent beak-like front fender and a compact headlight assembly. The overall aesthetic is sleek and minimalist, featuring a sharply contoured tank that enhances its rugged, off-road-oriented character. Additionally, it is fitted with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, equipped with knobby tyres, which bolster its off-road capabilities for challenging trails.

KTM 390 Adventure S and KTM 390 Enduro R: Engine

The engine on the new 390 ADVs comes from the 390 Duke. It is a 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 45 bhp and 39 Nm. However, the ADVs could use a different state of tune. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed that gets a bi-directional quickshifter.