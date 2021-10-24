KTR alleges Congress-BJP nexus in run-up to bypolls for Huzurabad assembly seat

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state Information Technology minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that the Congress had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party to defeat the TRS in the upcoming by-elections to the Huzurabad assembly seat.

“There are Godses in Gandhi Bhavan (the headquarters of Telangana Congress in Hyderabad). The Congress has a nexus with the BJP. I have concrete evidence to prove it. Let them condemn it, I will reveal the proof,” KTR, as chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s son is called, told reporters.

He pointed out that even former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently quit the Congress, said the party would give a lot of priority to those with RSS background.

He said BJP candidate in Huzurabad Eatala Rajender had recently met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy to conspire against the TRS. “Rajender is a common candidate for the Congress and the BJP,” he said.

Rajender was a cabinet colleague of KTR till recently, and he had the health portfolio. He was sacked from the Cabinet on May 1, on charges of land encroachments. He later resigned from his assembly membership and joined the BJP.

The TRS working president pointed out that in the past too, the Congress and the BJP had a secret understanding to defeat the TRS in Karimnagar and Nizamabad during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Similar attempt was made in the by-election to Nagarjunasagar assembly seat in April this year. Former Congress MP Vishweshwar Reddy openly appealed to the people to vote for Rajender in the Huzurabad bypolls. What does it indicate?” he said.

Both the Congress and the BJP strongly denied KTR’s comments. Rajender, who was campaigning in Huzurabad, said it was true that he had met the PCC chief after coming out of the TRS, but before joining the BJP.

“Not just Revanth Reddy, I had met scores of leaders from across the political spectrum, including those from CPI, CPI (M) and Telangana Jana Samithi to seek their support for my fight against the TRS. What is wrong in meeting the PCC chief? After all, it is not a banned party,” he said.

Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy also said the TRS was spreading a bunch of lies. “Where is the need for us to join hands with the Congress? It is the TRS which is known for indulging in dark room politics,” he said.

PCC political affairs committee convenor and former minister Mohd Shabbi Ali said KCR and his son KTR were the real followers of Godse. “KCR should explain why he had met Union home minister Amit Shah several times, as BJP leaders are Godse supporters. In fact, Godse’s new avatar is now resting in Pragathi Bhavan (the official residence of the chief minister),” Ali said.

He pointed out that the Congress had been fighting against the BJP across the country. “But it was TRS which has been supporting the BJP government at the Centre on various issues, right from demonetisation to controversial farm laws,” he said.