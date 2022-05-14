KTR sends legal notice to Telangana BJP president

Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president and state IT and industries minister K T Rama Rao on Friday served a legal notice on Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay seeking to file defamation case against the latter for making disparaging and malicious allegations against him.

KTR, as the minster is called, was reacting to a video posted by Sanjay on the Twitter account @BJP4Telangana on Wednesday which read: “27 Intermediate (Class 12) students died by suicide due to irresponsible behaviour of minister @KTRTRS and it was atrocious on the part of the chief minister not to respond to the tragedy.”

Sanjay was referring to the suicides in 2019 allegedly due to the bungling in evaluation of answer sheets and publication of results and he had held KTR responsible for the same.

On Thursday, KTR reacted strongly to Sanjay’s allegations and threatened to take legal action against the BJP chief for making baseless allegations. “Mr BS Kumar, if you don’t stop this ludicrous, baseless & irresponsible allegations, I’ll be constrained to take legal action (sic),” KTR tweeted.

He demanded that the BJP leader either prove his allegation or publicly apologise. “If you have an iota of evidence to prove what you allege, please put it in public domain or else apologise publicly for this BS rhetoric,” KTR wrote.

On Friday, KTR got a legal notice served on Sanjay through his lawyer. The notice said Sanjay had made disparaging remarks to defame KTR for his personal political gains. “The comments were baseless and defamatory made solely to create unwanted sensation and gain attention of the people at the cost of reputation and goodwill of the minister,” it said.

KTR demanded that Sanjay tender an unconditional public apology to him within a period of 48 hours and withdraw all the allegations made in the said tweet and video that was uploaded. He warned of initiating legal proceedings against the BJP chief under both civil and criminal laws for defamation.

Sanjay was not available for reaction as he was undertaking padayatra in Maheshwaram constituency.

