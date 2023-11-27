Kuki group suspends ‘economic blockade’ in Manipur

An influential Kuki group on Monday suspended a 12-day “economic blockade” of two national highways connecting ethnic violence-hit Manipur’s Meitei-dominated state capital of Imphal. Police patrol in Manipur. (AFP/Representative)

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), which is based in Kangpokpi (a Kuki majority district), imposed the blockade on November 15 in protest against the “indifferent attitude of the concerned authority in dispensing law and order in Kuki-Zo inhabited areas”.

The blockade in sections connecting Dimapur (Nagaland) and Silchar (Assam) to Imphal hit the supply of goods to Manipur’s capital and other parts of the state.

“The committee announced an economic blockade for the selective execution of law and order in Kuki-Zo areas. However, after considerable deliberation on the issue, the committee taking into understanding the hardship faced by fellow tribals in the area, has decided to temporarily suspend the economic blockade,” COTU said in a statement. It added that COTU will review the suspension and enforce it again if needed.

Violence between Meiteis, who are in majority in Imphal Valley, and tribal Kukis, has since May 3 left 182 people dead and around 50,000 displaced.