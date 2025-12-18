Kuki outfit warns against cyclist's peace expedition in Manipur, says ‘provoking tension' in name of peace

A Kuki outfit has warned a transgender social activist, who has cycled over 2,300 km to spread the message of peace, against visiting Manipur's Kangpokpi district. Security has been tightened along the NH 2 in Kangpokpi district in view of Thongam's visit(ANI/ Representational)

Malem Thongam, who belongs to the Meitei community, embarked on her 'Cycling for Manipur Peace' expedition from the Qutub Minar in Delhi on October 2. They reached the Naga-dominated Senapati district on Wednesday after pedalling over 2,300 km through various states, and is scheduled to cycle through Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi on Friday before ending the expedition in Imphal.

In a statement, the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) said it "would like to draw immediate attention to the authority concerned regarding the proposed cycling for crossing Kangpokpi district by Malem Thongam, provoking tension in the name of Manipur peace on December 19. It should be stopped immediately".

It said if any untoward incidents happen when they cross Kangpokpi district, "COTU and Kuki Zo people of the district will not be responsible, but rather the authority concerned will bear the full responsibility".

Security has been tightened along the NH 2 in Kangpokpi district in view of Thongam's visit, officials said.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in the ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 2023. Kukis and Meiteis do not venture into each other's areas after the violence broke out, leaving the state deeply divided on ethnic lines.

BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who belongs to the Meitei community, visited a relief camp, where Kuki people who had been displaced by the violence were staying, in Ukhrul district on December 8. He became the first leader from either side to cross the divide and visit a camp of the other community.

Kuki outfits heavily criticised the overture, calling it a "calculated political exercise" rather than an act of genuine concern.

The state has been under the President's Rule since February, after BJP leader N Biren Singh resigned as the chief minister amid criticism of his government's handling of the crisis.