Kuki-Zo MLA injured in 2023 Manipur clashes airlifted to Delhi for treatment: CM

“Kuki-Zo MLA Shri Vungzagin Valte was airlifted today from Imphal to New Delhi for treatment at Medanta – The Medicity Hospital, Gurugram. Shri Valte, who sustained grievous injuries during the May 2023 violence in Imphal, had been staying in Churachandpur following prolonged treatment in Delhi,” his office said.

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Vungzagin Valte, who sustained grievous injuries in a mob attack in the early days of the ethnic violence in May 2023, was flown out of Manipur state capital Imphal in an air ambulance on Sunday, chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh’s office said in a statement.

Valte, a former minister in the previous N Biren Singh-led government, was attacked in Imphal in the initial days of the violence that broke out between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3, 2023.

Officials said his health condition deteriorated on Saturday, following which he was rushed to the Churachandpur Medical College Hospital, where he was being treated at its intensive care unit.

“Manipur chief minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh monitored Valte’s health throughout the night and sent an advanced life-support ambulance along with a team of doctors from Imphal to Churachandpur around midnight,” a statement released by the chief minister’s office said.

“Through tele-conferencing, doctors from Imphal remained in constant touch with the medical team at Churachandpur Medical College Hospital. Taking personal care of the situation, the Chief Minister immediately arranged an air ambulance to evacuate the BJP MLA. However, Valte’s condition remained critical during the night.”

As his condition improved, the MLA was transferred from Churachandpur Medical College Hospital to Imphal, accompanied by the district’s deputy commissioner.

Two BJP legislators, Tongbram Robindro Singh, who represents the Thanga assembly constituency in Bishnupur district, and Sanasam Premchandra Singh, who represents the Kumbi assembly constituency in the same district, escorted their ailing colleague from Churachandpur to Phoujakhai village, then to Imphal Airport.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh received Valte at Imphal Airport at 4.20 pm. He interacted with Valte’s family members and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Pu Valte, please come back after you have fully recovered. I will wait for your return,” Khemchand Singh said, according to the statement.

The air ambulance carrying Valte took off from Imphal Airport at around 4.30 pm, the release added.