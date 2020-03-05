Kuldeep Singh Sengar found guilty in death of Unnao survivor’s father

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 04:19 IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted seven persons, including expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Jai Deep (alias Atul) Singh Sengar and two policemen for the death of the father of a woman whom Sengar raped in June 2017.

“He was beaten in a brutal manner that led to his death,” district and sessions judge Dharmesh Sharma said, while delivering the verdict. However, Sengar did not intend to kill the victim, the judge said.

Sengar, who was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh assembly last month, was sent to jail in December 2019 by the Tis Hazari district court for the “remainder of his natural biological life” for raping the woman when she was a minor. “The accused are involved in a chain of actions and each one of the conspirators had knowledge as to the ultimate common objective in creating an example out of the victim, so as to silence him and deter him from pursuing any vindictive complaint against them,” the judge said on Wednesday.

While Sengar, his brother and three aides were convicted for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304), criminal conspiracy (120B), wrongful restraint (341), voluntarily causing hurt (323) and relevant sections of Arms Act of the Indian Penal Code, policemen Ashok Singh Bhadauria and KP Singh were also convicted for registering a false complaint (Sections 211 and 218) against the father, as well as for assaulting him in judicial custody. On April 3, 2018, Sengar’s aides thrashed the survivor’s father and his co-worker in Unnao, where he had gone to attend a hearing in the rape case.

According to charge sheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation, Bhadauria and KP Singh took the father to the police station, and did not go after either Sengar’s men or provide medical care to him. Between 5.20pm and 9.43pm, the two officers and Sengar spoke on the phone 10 times. Sengar’s aide Shailendra Singh filed an FIR against the father for possession of an illegal firearm, and police planted the evidence against him. The father was sentenced to 14 days in judicial custody. The chief medical officer of Unnao, SP Chaudhary, received calls from Sengar, who told him that the father should not be kept in the hospital if his condition was “fine”. The survivor’s father died in the jail hospital five days later.

“The doctors at the district hospitals...did not conduct an X-ray or give proper treatment to the victim at the correct time,” the judge said. Noting that “the accused agreed to demonstrate their political and muscle power, in order to criminally intimidate the victim and his family members, so as to deter them from pursuing any …criminal case against the accused Sengar with regard to the alleged case of sexual assault upon his daughter of the victim”, the judge said that the accused hatched a false case against the father and planted evidence against him.

The court sentenced Sengar’s aides, Vinay Mishra, Birendra Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh and acquitted four, Shailendra Singh, Ram Sharan Singh, Amir Khan and Sharadveer Singh giving them benefit of the doubt.

Dharmendra Mishra, the advocate representing the survivor’s family, said, “There are two more cases pending in the trial court, one of gang rape, and another that pertains to the death of the victim’s aunts.” The evidence hearing of the gang rape case will begin on March 16.