Internet's ‘Kulhad Pizza’ couple appeals for public support amid video controversy

Punjab's 'Kulhad Pizza' fame couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur have appealed for public support in the wake of a viral video allegedly portraying them in a compromising situation. The couple, who recently became parents, alleged the incident was a result of an extortion bid and said the viral video in question is “morphed”.

Kulhad Pizza couple Sehaj Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur.(Instagram/Gurpreet Kaur)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You may have come across a video of us….it is completely fake. The reason behind its circulation is that 15 days ago, we got a message on Instagram about an extortion bid along with the video….the miscreant claimed they would make a video viral if the demand was not met….but we did not give into the demand and reported the incident to the police…,” Sehaj shared the ordeal in Punjabi, on his official Instagram account on Thursday.

He further said after lodging the complaint, the couple got busy as they turned parents days later. “...in the meantime the video was made viral…it's fake and probably been made using artificial intelligence,” he said, appealing to the public to respect the couple's privacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'home engulfed in sorrow'

In a second video, a visibly distressed Sehaj made another appeal urging people to curb the circulation of the video. “…a home where there should be celebrations, is now engulfed in distress and sorrow….” he said, narrating how the incident unfolded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the incident came to the spotlight, several social media users rallied in support of the couple, denouncing the incident as shameful and disturbing. Both the videos, shared by the couple on their Instagram have over two lakh views, however, the comments remained disabled.

The young chef couple, from Punjab's Jalandhar, rose to fame in 2022, after a video of them selling pizzas went viral on social media. Since then, the couple enjoys a good social media following, with Sehaj amassing over 9 lakh followers and Gurpreet boasting around 5 lakh followers on their respective Instagram accounts.

On Tuesday, the couple shared a video on their Facebook profile, announcing that they had become parents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer at HT Digital. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.