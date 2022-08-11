Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kullu: Cloudburst washes away shops, vehicles in the blink of an eye. Watch.

Kullu: Cloudburst washes away shops, vehicles in the blink of an eye. Watch.

india news
Updated on Aug 11, 2022 04:47 PM IST
The officials also tweeted that a residential house was destroyed in the Khadel Gram Panchayat of Kullu district due to a landslide which killed two persons, a 55 year old lady and a 17 year old girl child.
Screengrab from the video.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Nisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

A video of a flash flood caused by heavy rains in the state of Himachal Pradesh washing away a structure in the blink of an eye has gone viral.

The state disaster management office informed that ten shops (Khokhas) of Nagar Panchayat and three vehicles were destroyed by a cloudburst on Thursday in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Electrical wires/posts have also been reported to be damaged, as per the officials.

Currently, an old bus stand and a panchayat building is facing the risk of being washed away. Officials from the revenue department have reached the spot to assess the situation.

The officials also tweeted that a residential house was destroyed in the Khadel Gram Panchayat of Kullu district due to a landslide which killed two persons, a 55 year old lady and a 17 year old girl child.

The department has also reported that the Manali- Kullu national highway 21 has been completely blocked for traffic after a landslide there occurred this morning. The traffic has been diverted through Kataula.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | Video captures shocking moment landslide took place in Himachal

Several districts of Himachal Pradesh are battling natural disasters due to continuous heavy rains leading to cloudbursts. Earlier, a cloudburst in Gram Panchayat Khandwa in Chamba district of the state had affected the operations of several roads.

The incident had caused damage to agricultural land and one person had lost their life. After the incident, the nearby houses were vacated and people were shifted to a safer zone by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
kullu district himachal pradesh landslide
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP