Kumar Vishwas claims Punjab cops reached his house; gives warning to Bhagwant Mann

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday morning claimed that a team of Punjab Police officials visited his Ghaziabad residence. Stating that Bhagwant Mann who is now the chief minister of Punjab was inducted to the party by Kumar Vishwas, the former AAP leader issued a warning as he said, "You are now giving Punjab's power to the person sitting in Delhi. One day, he will betray you and Punjab. The country should remember my warning," Kumar Vishwas tweeted.

सुबह-सुबह पंजाब पुलिस द्वार पर पधारी है।एक समय, मेरे द्वारा ही पार्टी में शामिल कराए गए @BhagwantMann को आगाह कर रहा हूँ कि तुम, दिल्ली में बैठे जिस आदमी को, पंजाब के लोगों की दी हुई ताक़त से खेलने दे रहे हो वो एक दिन तुम्हें व पंजाब को भी धोखा देगा।देश मेरी चेतावनी याद रखे🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/yDymGxL1gi — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) April 20, 2022

Before Kumar Vishwas, Punjab Police were at the doors of Delhi BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Kumar Vishwas made controversial revelations about Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the election in Punjab and claimed Kejriwal earlier had association with separatists. However, the former AAP leader did not clarify whether Punjab Police came to him in connection with anything related to that.

Arvind Kejriwal has been accused of remote-controlling Punjab government after he recently convened a meeting of Punjab officials in Delhi. Bhagwant Mann defended the meeting and said it was his decision to send Punjab officials to Delhi for training purposes. “I’ve sent the officials earlier as well. They went to Gujarat and Tamil Naidu also for training. If there is a need to send them to Israel for training for the betterment of Punjab, I will do so," Bhagwant Mann earlier said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON