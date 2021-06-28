Kumbh fake testing: Social activist submits papers to probe committee

A social activist has handed over some documents sub-letting of testing to the committee probing the alleged fake Covid-19 testing during Mahakumbh in Haridwar.

Activist Subash Sharma has alleged that Delphia laboratory of Bhiwani, Haryana, took over the task of conducting antigen tests unauthorisedly in the mela area as a sub-letting agency contracted by the Nalwa laboratory, and also issued authorisation to a vehicle to enter the prohibited mela area.

“We submitted documents of Delphia laboratory of Bhiwani, Haryana, with Nalwa laboratory related with Kumbh testing, including one signed on April 11 ,2021, with tempo vehicle no UK07C7737.It is the firm’s letter to local administration, stating that they are authorised for conducting of Covid-19 antigen testing in Kumbh Mela and so the vehicle be allowed movement in Kumbh Mela. Delphia laboratory operating during the Mahakumbh further proves the sub-letting of testing contract by Nalwa which puts a question mark on the testing,” he said.

The chief investigating officer of the probe committee, Saurabh Geharwar, said that documents submitted by Sharma were being examined. “We had sought information regarding Kumbh covid testing, so we are examining and considering such submissions,” he said.

Max Corporate Services lawyer Apoorva Aggarwal said they had only signed a memorandum of understanding with Nalwa laboratory but if it allowed some another firm without their knowledge, that points at deception.

Delphia Laboratory director Ashish Vashishta could not be contacted despite repeated attempts. Delphia Laboratory had also provided free diagnostic facilities to the pilgrims visiting Kedarnath shrine in 2020.