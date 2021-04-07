Home / India News / Kumbh Mela: Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex to be set up as Covid care centre
india news

Kumbh Mela: Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex to be set up as Covid care centre

Despite the spike in Covid-19 cases, Union health ministry has said there are no plan to cut short the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar prematurely and is hoping that standard operating procedures are being followed there.
ANI | , Rishikesh
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:43 AM IST
A massive crowd of devotees during Ganga Aarti ahead of the Second Shahi Snan in Kumbh Mela, at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

In view of increasing Covid-19 cases in Uttrakhand, the Dehradun district administration has acquired Bharat Bhumi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam in Rishikesh to utilise it as a Covid care centre.

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate, Dehradun Ashish Srivastava said, "Keeping in view of exercising Covid guidelines amid Kumbh Mela celebrations, Rishikesh's Bharat Bhoomi Tourist complex under Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam Limited will be set up as Covid care centre."

The district authorities are preparing for the same, he said.

Uttarakhand reported 791 new Covid-19 positive cases including 303 cases in Dehradun and 185 cases in Haridwar on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,03,602.

Despite the spike in Covid-19 cases, Union Health Ministry has said there are no plan to cut short the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar prematurely and is hoping that standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed there.

On being asked if Kumbh Mela can be a super-spreader of Covid-19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan yesterday said, "As the super spreader events are concerned, the union government almost a month ago issued an SOP, specifically for practices to be adopted in Kumbh and had a long meeting with the state government's officers."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: These cities are under curbs as Covid-19 cases rise

LIVE: Cambodian PM orders home treatments for Covid-19 patients

Protests against CAA, farm laws part of a conspiracy: PM on BJP’s foundation day

Next round of military talks on LAC row likely on April 9

"One fact that we usually lose sight of is that the duration of Kumbh has already been curtailed, Kumbh wherever it happens is usually for three and a half to four months, the present Kumbh has been curtailed to a month," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kumbh mela covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP