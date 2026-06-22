Indian fintech company Cred will raise ₹8,550 crore (approximately $900 million) from Meta, the company announced on Monday, as Cred founder Kunal Shah steps down as CEO to take over as the global head of Meta’s WhatsApp.

Kunal Shah to be next global CEO of WhatsApp, to keep his shares in Cred(Images: Meta, Cred)

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With fresh capital, a new interim chief, and an explicit signal towards listing on the stock market, Cred is on a path to show whether or not it is built to outlast its founder.

Kunal Shah's new role

Shah, who started Cred in 2018 around the simple premise that creditworthiness should be rewarded, said the company has in eight years grown into something more durable.

“In under eight years, that belief has turned into a new category: millions of members, ~ ₹3,200 crore in revenue, profitability, a full stack of licences and a strong brand,” he said as per a Cred statement.

"I'm stepping back with gratitude and with conviction that the team will keep raising the bar," he said. Shah, who will replace Will Cathcart at WhatsApp, will retain his personal shareholding in Cred even as he steps away from operations.

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{{^usCountry}} He made a long post on X detailing his journey too. “My commitment doesn’t change. Just the role,” he said in it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He made a long post on X detailing his journey too. “My commitment doesn’t change. Just the role,” he said in it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Team CRED, I’ll still expect you to be a 10x version of yourselves,” he also wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Team CRED, I’ll still expect you to be a 10x version of yourselves,” he also wrote. {{/usCountry}}

It’s been a minute.



2015–2018

- Exited FreeCharge. Spent time learning and investing.

- Pondered about: Why can't trust be rewarded? Started with $1M of personal capital.

- Launched CRED to reward people for paying credit card bills on time.



2019–2025

- Built a system run by a… — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) June 22, 2026

{{^usCountry}} New money, key investor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New money, key investor {{/usCountry}}

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The Meta investment is structured as a combination of primary capital and secondary share purchases from existing investors, giving Meta a roughly 20% minority stake in Cred. That means Cred's post-money valuation stands at $4.5 billion. Meta will not take a board seat and will not receive access to Cred's customer data, the Indian company has said.

The Series H infusion will fuel Cred's plans to accelerate growth. PeakXV Partners MD Shailendra Singh, who backed Cred at the seed stage, said the company "has created a category, amassed millions of highly engaged users, and built a sound economic engine”, and expressed confidence it would "go from strength to strength in the years ahead”.

Meta's investment in Cred is the latest in a series of large bets the company has placed on India, one of its most strategically important markets and the single largest country for WhatsApp. In 2020, Meta invested $5.7 billion in Jio Platforms, acquiring a 10% stake, explicitly as part of a push to expand commerce on WhatsApp. The Reliance company is set for an IPO too.

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Meta's India focus is clear also in why Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox approached Shah, said the company. Cox was specifically seeking an entrepreneur “from a country where WhatsApp already has a strong foothold”.

Sampat takes the helm

Miten Sampat, who has led strategy and finance verticals at Cred since 2020, has been appointed interim CEO with immediate effect.

The board is simultaneously reviewing the company's broader leadership structure, with the stated goal of readying Cred for an eventual public market listing. “1.7 crore creditworthy Indians trust CRED with improving their relationship with money," Sampat said.

“We have a generational opportunity to build on Kunal's vision and compound consistently towards becoming a public company,” he added, “I'm excited to take CRED forward in its next chapter. We are just getting started.”

The IPO runway

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The listing signal comes at a moment when the numbers are moving in a positive direction for Cred. It reported consolidated operating revenue of ₹2,735 crore in FY2024-25, 16% higher than the previous year, with gross margins at approximately 70% and operating losses down 51% to ₹298 crore.

Shah also cited a current revenue figure of approximately ₹3,200 crore alongside profitability, suggesting the trajectory has continued into the current fiscal year.

Cred processes over 40% of credit card bill payments in India and its lending book has grown to ₹24,000 crore in managed assets under management. The platform has 1.7 crore monthly active users, drawn exclusively from high-credit-score individuals. This positioning has allowed it to command the highest average revenue per user in India's payments ecosystem, it says.

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The IPO ambition places Cred within a broader wave of new-age Indian startups moving toward public listing. The Meta investment evidently further paves the path to that. Shah's previous startup, FreeCharge, which pioneered online mobile payments, was acquired by Snapdeal and later Axis Bank.

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