Kupwara: ‘War-like stores’ recovered; two terrorists killed, says Army

In separate operations, two heavily armed terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhal Sector in Kupwara, while a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the same area on Saturday, the Indian Army said. A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered at Poshmargi, Machhal Sector in Kupawara(Chinar Corps - Indian Army)

During a sweep of the area after the intelligence-based operation, the forces recovered the bodies of the two terrorists and two AK series rifles along with ammunition were also recovered from the scene, the Army said further.

“OP GUCCHINAR, #Machhal. In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and Intelligence agencies on the intervening night of 29-30 Sept, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along LOC in Machhal Sector, #Kupwara. 02xTerrorists have been eliminated along with the recovery of 02xAK Rifles, 02xHand Grenades, 01xPistol & other war-like stores,” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X (formally Twitter) about the first operation.

According to a release, inputs were received from Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and different intelligence agencies about infiltration attempts by a group of two-four terrorists in the Macchal sector in Kupwara.

On September 30, at 10.40pm, the ambush party noticed the movement of two terrorists from the Pakistan side and saw them approaching the Line of Control fence, the statement said.

"The ambush party maintained complete tactical surprise and firefight ensured where terrorists tried to flee across the LOC under the cover of dense foliage, however, firefight resulted in the killing of one terrorist instantly. Later, during the ensuing firefight, the second terrorist was also neutralized," it added.

"The bodies of two terrorists were recovered during a search of the area," the statement said.

Upon further search, two AK Series Rifles, 90 rounds of AK ammunition, one pistol, two hand grenades, Pakistan currency notes worth 2,100, winter clothing, medicines and other war-like stores were also recovered, as per the statement

Another joint search operation was launched by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police Ind Intelligence agencies under the “MACHHAL PRAHAAR-III”.

"OP MACHHAL PRAHAAR-III, Machhal, Kupwara. In a Joint Search Operation launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Intelligence agencies, a large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered at Poshmargi, Machhal Sector, in Kupwara today," Chinar Corps wrote on X on Saturday.

According to the official statement, one AK rifle, two Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), 26 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), two hand grenades and a large quantity of explosive material along with other war-like stores have been recovered.

The Army said further search operation was in progress.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

